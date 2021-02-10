Twitter beats sales estimates, says user growth might slow down this year

“We are a platform that is obviously much larger than any one topic or any one account," Dorsey told analysts on Tuesday. He added that the majority of Twitter’s users are outside the U.S., and that the service has more than 50 accounts with over 25 million followers. He also pointed out that daily active users will likely grow more than 20% in the first quarter, which is when Trump was banned.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}