Twitter users have been demanding for an edit button since almost the advent of the micro-blogging platform. The company has given into many demands of the users like extending the word limit and even a dark mode. However, the edit button has been a feature that never made it on the platform, until now. The company has finally released the undo feature as part of the Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter Blue has only been launched in two countries Australia and Canada but the company is expected to expand the premium subscription to more users over time.

Those who sign up for a Twitter Blue subscription will get a set of features and perks that include the following:

Bookmark Folders: The social media platform claims it is an easy way to better organize saved content. Bookmark Folders lets the user organize the Tweets they've saved by letting them manage content so when they need it, they can find it easily and efficiently.

Undo Tweet: This is the most in-demand feature on Twitter and could also be the reason why many users may prefer a Twitter Blue subscription. Users will be able to preview and revise their Tweet before it goes live. With Undo Tweet, they can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread they've sent posts to the timeline.

Reader Mode: Reader Mode provides a better reading experience by getting rid of the noise. With this feature, Twitter will turn long threads of tweets into easy-to-read text.

Pricing of Twitter Blue subscription

Twitter has launched Blue at a monthly price of $3.49 CAD (roughly ₹210) and $4.49 AUD (roughly ₹250) for Canada and Australia respectively.

