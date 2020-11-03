Twitter brings ArtHouse to India with an eye on branded video pie

Twitter will introduce its global in-house creative services programme ArtHouse in India to support brands in creating and optimizing video content for the microblogging platform.

Twitter will set up a team that will help brands create mobile-first ads, work with influencers, artistes and digital video producers to help design content. The ArtHouse team in India has begun conversations with local advertising and marketing agencies for brand partnerships.

Launched in July 2019, these services include creator influence partnerships, video editing/optimization and live brand studio. At present, ArtHouse has teams across the US, the UK, Brazil, Japan and Singapore.

With more than 18 million users in India, Twitter has been focusing on video ad formats to boost revenue as video is the most popular ad format in India, which is the sixth-largest market in the consumption of video ads, according to a report by Mobile Marketing Association and GroupM.

“Twitter ArtHouse is launched in markets where we have a strong user base and ad business. Another reason that makes it a great time to launch in India is the festive/holiday season that’s coming up. We knew that Indian brands produce some of their best work around festive campaigns, and consumers. too, are more actively shopping and interacting with the market as they gear up for the festivals," said Stacy Minero, global head at Twitter ArtHouse.

Globally, ArtHouse has helped create campaigns for firms such as automaker Nissan during its sponsorship promotion of the ICC cricket World Cup. It also helped Samsung produce a content series to tap into the #WFH conversation and raise awareness of how its products make working remotely easier.

Twitter, which is often seen as a platform for amplifying conversations and campaigns through hashtags, is positioning itself as a video-friendly place for brand promotions. Apart from launching a six-second-long short-video ad format last year, Twitter currently offers promoted videos, in-stream video sponsorships, and 15-second or less video ad formats directly competing with video heavy platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

India’s digital advertising market is expected to touch ₹27,000 crore in 2020 led by video, voice and vernacular advertising, according to a GroupM advertising report issued in February.

“Google and Facebook collectively take away 80% of this market and clearly Twitter plans to take a chunk of this revenue pie," said Prashant Puri, co-founder and chief executive of digital marketing agency AdLift.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via