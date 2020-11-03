Twitter brings ArtHouse to India with an eye on branded video pie

“Twitter ArtHouse is launched in markets where we have a strong user base and ad business. Another reason that makes it a great time to launch in India is the festive/holiday season that’s coming up. We knew that Indian brands produce some of their best work around festive campaigns, and consumers. too, are more actively shopping and interacting with the market as they gear up for the festivals," said Stacy Minero, global head at Twitter ArtHouse.