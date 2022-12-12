Twitter character limit to increase from 280 to 4000, Elon Musk confirms1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 08:46 PM IST
- Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?: Asked a Twitter user. Yes, Elon Musk replied.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the character limit on Twitter will be increased from the existing 280 to 4000. “Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?", asked a Twitter user. ‘Yes’ Elon Musk replied to the user’s questions. He, however, did not reveal other details like when the change is coming.