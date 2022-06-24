Twitter closed caption toggle is now available for iOS, Android users

Twitter closed caption toggle is now available for iOS, Android users2 min read . 10:26 AM IST
‘The choice is now yours: the closed caption toggle is now available for everyone on iOS and Android!’ a post read on the Twitter Support handle
Twitter's closed caption toggle will now help iOS and Android users in seeing written descriptions while playing a video on the app. "The choice is now yours: the closed caption toggle is now available for everyone on iOS and Android! Tap the "CC" button on videos with available captions to turn the captions off/on," a post read on the Twitter Support handle.
The micro-blogging site recently announced that a button to toggle captions for its video player is now available for everyone on iOS and Android, The Verge reported.
The button, which shows up in the top-right corner of the video if it has captions available, lets you choose whether you want to see written descriptions.
Last April, Twitter confirmed that it began testing a 'CC' button to provide text captions on each video posted on the platform, but it was only available to a limited number of iPhone users.
Twitter released numerous additional updates on the platform this year. The social media platform released a new update that made it easier for users to report potentially bad tweets. In relation to this, Twitter offered an update about tweet warnings for sensitive videos and photos to make the consumers feel more comfortable and safe.
Until recently, Twitter has supported CEA-style captions in a limited capacity that are enabled when a user has turned on closed captioning through the accessibility settings on their Android or iOS devices.
If the video you're watching has subtitles, you'll be able to see them on iOS and Android if your device's sound is turned off, or on web by clicking on the "cc" toggle. By default, the subtitles will hide when the video is expanded, as this action enables sound playback.
How do .SRT subtitles work?