Twitter could soon introduce a new 'safety mode' toggle: Details here

Twitter could soon introduce a new 'safety mode' toggle: Details here1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 02:41 PM IST
Twitter conducted its Analyst Day on Thursday. During the presentation, the company hinted at a new feature that will allow users to block and mute abusive accounts automatically
Twitter conducted its Analyst Day on Thursday. During the presentation, the company hinted at a new feature that will allow users to block and mute abusive accounts automatically.
One of the slides at the presentation of the company showed the new feature. This seems to be a toggle through which users can be turn on a new safety mode.
Fight between ‘Fortnite’ creator and Apple reels in more tech players5 min read . 01:27 PM IST
Twitter's new 'Super Follow' feature will ask users to pay for special content2 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Twitter vows to boost user ranks and revenue1 min read . 25 Feb 2021
CD Projekt ransomware hack severely disrupts work on Cyberpunk updates1 min read . 25 Feb 2021
The social media platform described how the toggle will work if users turn it on, "Automatically block accounts that appear to break the Twitter Rules, and mute accounts that might be using insults, name-calling, strong language, or hateful remarks."
The safety mode will also assist Twitter to automatically detect accounts that "might be acting abusive or spammy" and limit how those accounts can engage with content for seven days.
Twitter currently has some other features that aims at reducing abuse and further misuse of the platform. The micro-blogging platform allows users to hide replies and also control who can reply to an individual tweet.
In 2019, Twitter claimed that it removed more than 50% of abusive tweets before users report them.
With inputs from Agencies
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.