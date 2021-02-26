Subscribe
Home >Technology >App News >Twitter could soon introduce a new 'safety mode' toggle: Details here
FILE- This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter icon on a mobile phone

Twitter could soon introduce a new 'safety mode' toggle: Details here

1 min read . 02:41 PM IST Staff Writer

Twitter conducted its Analyst Day on Thursday. During the presentation, the company hinted at a new feature that will allow users to block and mute abusive accounts automatically.

One of the slides at the presentation of the company showed the new feature. This seems to be a toggle through which users can be turn on a new safety mode.

One of the slides at the presentation of the company showed the new feature. This seems to be a toggle through which users can be turn on a new safety mode.

The social media platform described how the toggle will work if users turn it on, "Automatically block accounts that appear to break the Twitter Rules, and mute accounts that might be using insults, name-calling, strong language, or hateful remarks."

The safety mode will also assist Twitter to automatically detect accounts that "might be acting abusive or spammy" and limit how those accounts can engage with content for seven days.

Twitter currently has some other features that aims at reducing abuse and further misuse of the platform. The micro-blogging platform allows users to hide replies and also control who can reply to an individual tweet.

In 2019, Twitter claimed that it removed more than 50% of abusive tweets before users report them.

With inputs from Agencies

