Twitter down for many users due to issues with internal systems

Twitter Inc said on Thursday its social networking site was down for many users due to "some trouble" with its internal systems.

The company said in a tweet that it was working to solve the issue and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack. Complaints were registered as whenever the user tried to post a message, it showed, "Oops, something went wrong!" It was also reported that the 'notifications' and 'mentions' feeds were also unavailable.

Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone.



We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 15, 2020

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.

In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via