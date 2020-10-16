Subscribe
Home >Technology >App News >Twitter down for many users due to issues with internal systems
Twitter down for many users due to issues with internal systems

1 min read . 05:40 AM IST Staff Writer

The company said in a tweet that it was working to solve the issue and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack

Twitter Inc said on Thursday its social networking site was down for many users due to "some trouble" with its internal systems.

The company said in a tweet that it was working to solve the issue and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack. Complaints were registered as whenever the user tried to post a message, it showed, "Oops, something went wrong!" It was also reported that the 'notifications' and 'mentions' feeds were also unavailable.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.

In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.

