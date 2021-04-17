Is Twitter down? Users worldwide report logout error, failure to tweet, more

Popular micro-blogging app Twitter seems to be creating problems for most users worldwide as they report logout errors and other failures.

Several users around the world are taking to the platform to report multiple issues ranging from search terms and tweets failing to load, retrieving tweets and more, especially at the time of refreshing their homepage.

Currently, as per Downdetector, over 900 users, in realtime, are reporting issues regarding Twitter's desktop app, and its app on Android and iOS. However, the app's third-party app Tweetdeck seems to be working fine as of now.

Earlier on Friday too, Twitter services were down for a large number of users.

Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com

The company had said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.





