Twitter Has Bigger Problems Than Trump

Social media is often about appearing to be more polished than you really are. Twitter is no exception.

From the looks of its fourth-quarter report, the company hardly seems like one that has recently been embroiled in political controversy. In that quarter, Twitter was the subject of frequent criticism from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans. And in January, it booted Mr. Trump off its platform. His account was once followed by nearly half the company’s total base of monetizable daily users, and the move enraged many of them in the process.

On the surface, at least, it doesn’t seem to have mattered. The company said Tuesday it boosted the number of users by 27% from a year earlier in the fourth quarter and that people continued to flock to the platform throughout January despite the political criticism from both right and left.

But looks can be deceiving. In its shareholder letter, Twitter managed to avoid the elephant in the room, opting to share its outlook for the remainder of 2021 without much political context. But it did say it expects to see user growth slow from 27% in the fourth quarter to low-double digits in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021, indicating the 34% pace the company posted in the second quarter of 2020 was about as good as it gets.

Twitter’s shares are up 39% over the last three months, even before they rose another 3% after hours on Tuesday. Those are roughly the same gains as Pinterest, a social-media service that reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 76% last week and projected another quarter of 70%-plus sales growth for the first quarter. Twitter’s first-quarter guidance for revenue growth of just over 22% at the midpoint looks rather dull by comparison.

And even that will be costly. Twitter said it expected total costs and expenses to increase 25% or more in 2021, up from 20% growth in 2020. It is unclear how much of that outlay is going toward the rapid evolution of its ad business or other ways to make money, such as a subscription model, but it likely needs both. At the beginning of 2019, revenue for competitors Pinterest and Snapchat parent Snap, Inc. was 25% and 40% that of Twitter’s, respectively. Analysts are now estimating that those companies will narrow the gap considerably, with Snap’s revenue reaching nearly 90% of Twitter’s by the end of this year.

Snap is one of several social platforms now paying creators for quality content—something Twitter could be considering in the form of allowing users to earn money from other users who would pay to access their premium content, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this week. The report noted that Twitter might also be exploring other monetization initiatives, such as having users pay for the ability to delete tweets or see fewer ads.

These strategies would appear to favor users with the means and the desire to buy themselves better news and a better experience on the platform—something seemingly antithetical to the open, decentralized platform Chief Executive Jack Dorsey has said he is out to create. Still, in the last two months, Twitter has announced three notable acquisitions: Squad (a video chat app), Breaker (a social podcast app) and Revue (a subscription newsletter service), all of which conceivably could be used for alternatives to traditional ad revenue. On its conference call Tuesday, the company said it expects to experiment with nonadvertising revenue sources in 2021, with more significant contributions from those new sources in 2022.

Investors should expect to hear more about Twitter’s pipeline efforts on its upcoming Feb. 25 analyst day. The company certainly has more work to do even within its ad business, noting on Tuesday that its platform continues to appeal mostly to large and midtier advertisers. While that presents an opportunity, it also implies that small and midsize businesses, which contributed the bulk of Facebook’s $84 billion in ad revenue last year, don’t yet appreciate Twitter’s value proposition.

Investors should consider the difference between the Instagrammed version of Twitter versus reality.

