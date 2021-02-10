Twitter Has Bigger Problems Than Trump

From the looks of its fourth-quarter report, the company hardly seems like one that has recently been embroiled in political controversy. In that quarter, Twitter was the subject of frequent criticism from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans. And in January, it booted Mr. Trump off its platform. His account was once followed by nearly half the company’s total base of monetizable daily users, and the move enraged many of them in the process.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in