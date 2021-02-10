Twitter Has Bigger Problems Than Trump

Twitter Has Bigger Problems Than Trump4 min read . 01:23 PM IST
Shares have soared recently, but heavy investments show the social-media platform has some rough edges to smooth out
Social media is often about appearing to be more polished than you really are. Twitter is no exception.
From the looks of its fourth-quarter report, the company hardly seems like one that has recently been embroiled in political controversy. In that quarter, Twitter was the subject of frequent criticism from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans. And in January, it booted Mr. Trump off its platform. His account was once followed by nearly half the company’s total base of monetizable daily users, and the move enraged many of them in the process.
