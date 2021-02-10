Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >Twitter Has Bigger Problems Than Trump
Earlier this week, the government had written to Twitter, alleging that 1,178 handles on the site have Pakistani and Khalistani users

Twitter Has Bigger Problems Than Trump

4 min read . 01:23 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Shares have soared recently, but heavy investments show the social-media platform has some rough edges to smooth out

Social media is often about appearing to be more polished than you really are. Twitter is no exception.

From the looks of its fourth-quarter report, the company hardly seems like one that has recently been embroiled in political controversy. In that quarter, Twitter was the subject of frequent criticism from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans. And in January, it booted Mr. Trump off its platform. His account was once followed by nearly half the company’s total base of monetizable daily users, and the move enraged many of them in the process.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.