Micro-blogging site Twitter has introduced new Topics feature to the Spaces which is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter. With the new feature, Twitter users will be able to Tag their Spaces with up to three relevant Topics.

Currently, the micro-blogging site will only allow users to select from a choice of a total of 10 topics. The Topics are also limited only to English for now, according to a report by The Verge. The feature has been spotted for Android app. The company has claimed that it will expand to iOS and add more Topics and languages soon.

The topics currently available include Business and Finance, Music, Sports, Technology, Gaming, World News, Entertainment, Arts and Culture, Home and Family, and Careers, align with the ones that currently exist across Twitter, which people can choose to follow to get related content on their timelines.

The addition of the new feature brings the platform closer to what Clubhouse offers where users can select different topics to explore and join clubs based on those topics.

Twitter was testing Spaces since last year and has finally started rolling out the feature to the user.

On Thursday, Twitter also started rolling out the tipping feature, called Tips with more payment options to choose from – even crypto.

People already drop links to their payment profiles in their bios and in their Tweets. Tips makes this easier to do, offering one fixed spot, right on your profile, where you can link to your Cash App, Patreon, Venmo and other platforms where people can support you.

Whether you want to tip your favorite account or help a small business owner through a difficult time, Tips can help. The feature will roll out to people on iOS first and then to Android over the coming weeks.

