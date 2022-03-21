Twitter is testing this new feature for its Spaces audio rooms. See details here

Twitter is testing this new feature for its Spaces audio rooms. See details here2 min read . 06:58 AM IST
Twitter is testing a new feature for its Spaces audio rooms that allows a host to share a clip of recorded Spaces on their timeline. The feature is now available to "certain Hosts on iOS," according to The Verge. The company spokesperson Joseph J. Nunez said in a statement to The Verge, that clips will live on Twitter for 30 days.
Everyone on iOS can see and listen to clips, while those on Android and the web will be able to "real soon," according to Twitter. Social media giant has noted that it is limiting clips only to Spaces hosts for now, though the company plans to expand Spaces clipping functionality to "everyone on Twitter in the near future," Nunez told the outlet. 'Spaces' is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter, that was introduced in 2020 by the company to its platform.
Meanwhile, amid ongoing Ukrainian crisis, the social media giant said that it has been restricted for some users in Russia. This came a day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media.
Twitter said it was working to keep its service safe and accessible. It did not immediately respond to a question on whether Russia had communicated with the company about any actions.
Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks reported that Twitter had been restricted on leading networks. A Reuters reporter in Moscow said the site was slow and had difficulties sending tweets.
Russia has been trying to exert tighter control over the internet and big tech companies for years, in efforts that critics say threaten individual and corporate freedom, and are part of a wider crackdown against outspoken opponents of the Kremlin.
Last year, Moscow slowed down the speed of Twitter in a punitive move because it said the site was not removing illegal content.
(With inputs from agencies)
