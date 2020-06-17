After giving users more control over conversations, Twitter today added the ability to tweet with voice notes. The company announced the same through a tweet on the platform, and the feature is available to iOS users only at the moment.

While voice notes may not allow more control over who replies to your tweets, they do allow users to extend what they can say on the platform. At the moment, Twitter allows 280 characters per tweet, meaning users can add a voice note to add more to them.

Like recent features the company has announced, this one also seems to be under test. “Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice," the company wrote in a blog post.

Voice notes can be added alongside regular tweets, to add context to them. They cannot be downloaded by other users and the number of listens for a voice note show up right under the note, just like YouTube etc. show video views under the videos. Twitter hasn’t made any changes to retweets, replies etc. on voice notes, which function as they always have. You can’t reply to a tweet with a voice note though.

The option for voice notes shows up next to the camera icon when you compose a new tweet. There’s a limit to how long your voice notes can be though.

Each tweet captures 140 seconds of audio and a new voice note will start if you reach that limit. Twitter will automatically create a thread out of subsequent voice notes like this. On iPhones, voice notes play in a new window docked at the bottom of the app, which allows users to keep scrolling their feeds while listening to notes.

Twitter said that the features will be available to a “limited group of people" right now but will be rolling out to everyone with iOS devices in the coming weeks. There is no word on when the feature will come to Android smartphones yet.

