Home / Technology / App News /  Twitter makes content warning feature available for all users

Twitter makes content warning feature available for all users

The feature allows obscuring individual photos and videos behind warnings for nudity, violence, and ‘sensitive’ content (Photo: AFP)
1 min read . 09:33 PM IST Livemint

Through the feature users can put a content warning on posts by adding a photo or video, tapping to edit it, and then hitting a flag icon that will bring up the options listed above.

WASHINGTON : Now you can access the content warning feature on Twitter, which allows obscuring individual photos and videos behind warnings for nudity, violence, and "sensitive" content, according to a report on The Verge .

The report also mentioned that the feature is available on Twitter's Android and iOS apps as well as its web client.

Through the feature users can put a content warning on posts by adding a photo or video, tapping to edit it, and then hitting a flag icon that will bring up the options listed above.

Twitter had tested the content warning feature last year.

You can tag multiple warnings for an individual piece of media, and you can add a warning to one image or video in a tweet but not another -- although in the latter case, Twitter appears to place a single warning over both of them.

As with the earlier system, viewers can click "Show" to view the media, and you can't put warnings on tweet text. The warning (so far) doesn't appear in embedded tweets or apps like TweetDeck.

As the categories suggest, content warnings are framed as a way to let people avoid engaging with potentially upsetting or not-safe-for-work material. 

