Twitter may introduce Facebook-style reactions

Facebook has had a similar set of reactions since 2016. But Wong's leak shows that Twitter could be taking a slightly different path when it comes to which moods it wants users to express: while it has laughing and sad expressions in common with Facebook, Twitter may also include a makes-you-think and cheer option. Twitter doesn't seem to have the 'angry' expression that Facebook does, but that may be because anger on Twitter is already handled by the reply and quote tweet functions.