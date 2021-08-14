Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Twitter pauses its blue tick verification programme again. Details here

Twitter pauses its blue tick verification programme again. Details here

The platform had earlier acknowledged that there have been several fake accounts that were verified
1 min read . 06:32 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Twitter has stopped its verification programme yet again. The micro-blogging platform has claimed that they are in the process of making changes in the application process for verification. 

Twitter users will not be able to cater to new applications for the blue tick. The platform had earlier acknowledged that there have been several fake accounts that were verified. These accounts seemed to be a part of botnet. Twitter has claimed that they will be changing the criteria on the basis of which verification is offered. 

However, the Twitter users who have already applied for the blue tick might still get their account verified by the micro-blogging site. The platform will not accept any new applications for verification. 

According to a report to The Verge, citing a spokesperson from Twitter, the company will start rolling out the application again in a few weeks. 

The site had first stopped taking applications in 2017 after they verified an organiser who was behind the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville 

This isn't the first time Twitter has paused its verification programme. It put the public process on hold in 2017, after it received backlash for verifying one of the organisers behind the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States. The rally was organised by white supremacists. 

After making changes to the process, Twitter re-introduced it in 2021 but had to stop accepting applications due to very heavy demand. 

