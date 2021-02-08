Twitter responds to government’s request to remove 1,178 accounts

Twitter was recently asked to remove 1,178 handles from their platform. The government claimed that the accounts were allegedly spreading misinformation around farmers' protests. It alleged that the 1,178 handles have Pakistani and Khalistani users. An ANI report claimed that the list of accounts had been sent to Twitter on February 4.

Twitter has come forward and responded to the requests of the government. The social media platform stated their protocols around removing handles from Twitter. According to a report by HT Tech, a Twitter spokesperson said, “Twitter is guided by principles of transparency and empowering the public conversation. If we receive a valid legal request about potentially illegal content on Twitter, we review it under the Twitter Rules and local law."

The statement further added, “If the content violates Twitter’s Rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in the location only. In all cases, we notify the account holder directly so they’re aware we’ve received a legal order pertaining to the account. Our goal is to respect local law while protecting our foundational principles of free expression."

The social media platform has not confirmed if any of the 1,178 accounts have been removed, so far. Earlier, on January 31, the IT Ministry had sent a list of 257 handles and tweets to be blocked for similar reasons. Twitter blocked these accounts for a few hours before unilaterally unblocking them. The platform claim that the extension of the suspension could not be justified.

The Indian government reminded the social media platform that there could be legal consequences for not following the directive in the form of either a fine or even jail. The 257 accounts were said to be spreading misinformation through trends such as #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide.

