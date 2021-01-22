Home >Technology >App News >Twitter says it has not suspended account of top Iranian leader
Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 09:29 PM IST
A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy
Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.
