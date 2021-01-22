Subscribe
Twitter says it has not suspended account of top Iranian leader
A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters

Twitter says it has not suspended account of top Iranian leader

1 min read . 09:29 PM IST Reuters

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy

Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.

