Twitter says it has not suspended account of top Iranian leader
Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.
