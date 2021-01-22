Twitter says it has not suspended account of top Iranian leader

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy

Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

