Twitter says working on long-form text feature called Notes; check details here

User can now share essay-like write-ups as a link both on and off the social media platform, it said.Currently, the long-form feature is being tested by a small group of writers. The company did not give more details on its wider roll-out.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Twitter Inc said on 22 June said that it is testing a new feature called "Notes" that would allow users to write longer on the platform.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Twitter Inc said on 22 June said that it is testing a new feature called "Notes" that would allow users to write longer on the platform.
User can now share essay-like write-ups as a link both on and off the social media platform, it said.
User can now share essay-like write-ups as a link both on and off the social media platform, it said.
Twitter shared how the feature will work in two separate GIFs on its platform.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company also said newsletter firm Revue, which it bought last year, would now be part of Twitter Write along with the "Notes" feature.
Currently, the long-form feature is being tested by a small group of writers. The company did not give more details on its wider roll-out.
Users can click into the “Write" tab to start writing a Note, and can then embed the Note into their tweet when finished. Twiiter has also shared tweets by writers those who have already published Notes on the platform, which appear as long-form posts that can have tweets, videos, and images mixed in.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company currently has a 280-character limit on tweets, a feature it began testing nearly five years ago.
Earlier on April 6, Twitter said that it is working on a way for users to edit their 280-character messages, which it called "the most requested feature for many years."
It had said that it will test the feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue, in the coming months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It said the test would help it learn what works, what doesn't, and what's possible. So it may be a while before most Twitter users get to use it, if they ever do. Twitter spokesperson Catherine Hill declined to say whether an edit feature might be rolled out for all users.
Many Twitter users - among them, Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry and McDonald's corporate account - have long begged for an edit button.
The company itself had recently teased its users with an April Fool's Day tweet saying we are working on an edit button. The official Twitter account said Tuesday that the April 1 tweet wasn't a joke and that it has been working on it since last year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Twitter also said it didn't get the idea from a Twitter poll launched by Tesla CEO Musk which saw more than 4 million people had voted. Musk had asked followers if they wanted an edit button, cheekily misspelling yes as yse and no as on.
Musk had also tweeted that he is looking forward to making significant improvements to Twitter in coming months.
The company is currently in the middle of a $44 billion buyout by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine.