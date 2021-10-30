Twitter is rolling out the Super Follow feature to its users on iOS. The new feature will allow eligible creators to earn money via the new feature.

The feature was first announced in the month of February this year and later it was introduced selectively in United State and Canada in the month of September. The feature is now rolling out to iOS users. The micro-blogging website plans to launch the feature for Android users and the web app.

The Super Follow allows creators to earn some money via followers who are willing to pay money for some bonus content or just to support the creator. Interested followers can get the content on the basis of monthly subscriptions.

Within the first two weeks of the launch of the feature in September, the Super Follows subscribers had contributed around USD 6,000. The Super Follow feature can only be accessed once the creator has satisfied certain requirements.

Here are the requirements:

They have to be 18 or older

Have at least 10,000 followers,

Have tweeted at least 25 times in the past 30 days

Once accepted, they have to tweet a minimum of 25 tweets every 30 days.

Twitter claims that creators will be eligible to earn up to 97% of revenue from their Super Follows subscription after in-app purchase fees, with Twitter taking three per cent.

However, if a user earns $50,000, they can earn up to 80 per cent of revenue after in-app purchase fees, and Twitter will increase its share up to 20% of future earnings.

In order to benefit the Super Followers, the creator will have to provide bonus content and also receive badges to be easily recognised.

