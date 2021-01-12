OPEN APP
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy
The Twitter account of US President Donald Trump is displayed on a mobile phone. (AFP)
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 08:09 AM IST Staff Writer

Twitter announced Monday it has suspended 'more than 70,000 accounts' linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory

Twitter announced Monday it has suspended "more than 70,000 accounts" linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory following the attack on the US Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.

"Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon," Twitter said in a blog post.

"Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts."


