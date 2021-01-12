Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Twitter announced Monday it has suspended 'more than 70,000 accounts' linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory
Twitter announced Monday it has suspended "more than 70,000 accounts" linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory following the attack on the US Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.
"Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon," Twitter said in a blog post.
"Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts."
