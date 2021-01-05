Twitter to acquire podcast app Breaker

Breaker, a popular podcast app, said on Monday it would be acquired by social media company Twitter Inc and shut down its app and website next week.

"Sadly, for us and our users, we’ll be shutting down Breaker on Friday, January 15th. This will allow us to focus on building what comes next," said CEO Erik Berli on Breaker's official blog.

Breaker said on its blog that people can now transfer their subscriptions to other podcast-listening apps like those offered by Apple Inc and Spotify.

Also Read: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Here at Breaker, we're truly passionate about audio communication and we're inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world," said CEO Erik Berli, adding that the Breaker team is joining Twitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via