Twitter users to soon pay for blue tick: This is what Elon Musk has to say

Want to get a verified account on Twitter? You may want to read this. The micro blogging platform is reportedly planning to charge its users to get a verified account. According to a report by The Verge, Elon Musk-owned Twitter is currently planning to charge $19.99 (approx. ₹1,600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription.
Twitter Blue was launched in 2021 and offers exclusive access to premium features like ability to edit tweets, undo tweets and more. As per the report, it will be mandatory for users to get a Twitter Blue subscription to get their account verified. Existing Twitter Blue subscribers, on the other hand, will have 90 days to either subscribe or lose their blue tick. Twitter Blue subscription, at present, costs $4.99.
The Verge, in its report, says that employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.
Elon Musk in a tweet has also confirmed that the entire verification process is being restructured right now. When a user seeked online help to get his Twitter account verified, Musk replied saying “The whole verification process is being revamped right now".
What does having a Twitter verified account mean?
As per Twitter helppage, the blue Verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To be Verified, your account must be notable and active. Currently, anyone can apply for Twitter Verification. The platform categorizes notable accounts into different categories. These are Government, News organizations, individuals in news & journalists, Companies, brands & organizations, Entertainment, Sports & gaming, Activists & organizers and Content creators & influential individuals.