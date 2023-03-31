While Twitter has started rolling out paid blue tick verification for its users, its rival Koo has announced that it will offer free lifetime verification to all notable personalities. Koo awards a user profile with a Yellow Tick after they meet the criteria that’s clearly published on its website.

Announcing the update in a press release, the company said “Koo is committed to building a safe and inclusive platform that provides users equal opportunities to express themselves and be heard."

“The free lifetime verification will be available to all notable personalities and creators across the world; enabling them to build trust with followers, protect their reputation and avoid impersonation on the platform," it added.

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo, said, “At Koo, we care about being inclusive in thought and action. We provide free lifetime verification for all notable personalities that qualify as a mark of recognition and protect them from impersonators so that they can share their authentic voice with their followers. We are a merit-based platform and take pride in our platform's transparent methodology that recognizes and celebrates eminence without a price tag. The Koo Eminence Tick is a prestigious symbol that cannot be bought and we are committed to safeguarding this digital right for all notable personalities."

“We have concentrated our efforts for the last 3 years to create a microblogging 2.0 experience and have become the second largest microblog with over 60 million downloads from 100+ countries. Every stakeholder gains from being on Koo. We will never charge for a feature that the internet was supposed to provide for free. Platforms need to enable. Not extract."

With Yellow Tick, Koo offers various features free of cost that include free edit functionality, a longer 500-character post, longer videos, ability to post in 20+ global languages in one go, ChatGPT prompt, scheduling posts, creating drafts, monetization tools for creators, loyalty program for users and proactive content moderation that’s best in class among all social platforms.

Koo users can apply for the verification check mark via Koo website and follow the verification process or directly write to eminence.verification@kooapp.com.