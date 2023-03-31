Twitter-rival Koo offers lifetime free verification for notable personalities2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 04:07 PM IST
- Koo awards a user profile with a Yellow Tick after they meet the criteria that’s clearly published on its website.
While Twitter has started rolling out paid blue tick verification for its users, its rival Koo has announced that it will offer free lifetime verification to all notable personalities. Koo awards a user profile with a Yellow Tick after they meet the criteria that’s clearly published on its website.
