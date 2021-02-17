Twitter’s clash with government gives boost to Koo app

Koo, whose logo of a yellow chick bears a resemblance to Twitter’s blue-and-white bird, was founded just a year ago and is a fraction the size of Twitter. It had approximately 2.6 million installs from Indian app stores last year, compared with about 28 million installs for Twitter, according to data from analytics provider Sensor Tower. But from Feb. 6 to Feb. 11, Koo’s installs soared by 901,000, according to the firm’s mobile insights strategist Stephanie Chan.

