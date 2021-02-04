Twitter's dark blue mode turning to either black or white, company explains why

OPEN APP
In order to move back to the dark blue background, the user can bring it back by going to Twitter's display settings (Reuters)

Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 07:43 PM IST

Twitter users have reported a new issue that is either changing their dark mode theme to either a darker version or switching back to the default version which is completely white.

A report by The Verge claims that Twitter had intentionally changed the dark blue to black. This is a part of an update to make the Twitter website respond to the light and dark modes on the user's OS.

In order to move back to the dark blue background, the user can bring it back by going to Twitter's display settings and choosing Dim mode (instead of the inky black Lights Out or the bright Default). Once the selection is made, the site should remember that preference.

Some users reported a complete reversal from dark mode to the default white background. The report quoted Twitter officials saying the switch was not supposed to happen. This issue was caused by a bug and could've happened to anyone if they had Twitter set to Dim or Lights Out mode but had their OS in light mode. This can be changed from the phone's display settings.


