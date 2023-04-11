Uber adds a new safety feature for its riders. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:24 PM IST
- Called the ‘Audio Seatbelt Reminder’, the feature will prompt riders to buckle-in at the beginning of every Uber trip.
Ride hailing app Uber has introduced a new tech-enabled safety feature to encourage riders to wear their seatbelts. Called the ‘Audio Seatbelt Reminder’, the feature will prompt riders to buckle-in at the beginning of every Uber trip. The feature is currently available in Hyderabad. Uber says that it will expand this feature to other cities in the coming months.
