Uber adds a new safety feature for its riders. Details inside

Commenting on the feature launch, Sooraj Nair, Head of Safety Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We believe that our work on safety never stops. We are constantly looking at ways to improve platform safety through tech-enabled features and strengthening support to enhance experience for both riders and drivers alike. We are delighted to bring the Audio Seatbelt Reminder to Hyderabad. We believe that this new feature will be an effective way to encourage riders to wear their seatbelts, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on road safety in Hyderabad."