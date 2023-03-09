Uber now allows users to book rides up to 90 days in advance: Details inside

Uber now allows users to book rides up to 90 days in advance: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 02:08 PM IST
- With the expansion of Uber Reserve features, users will be able to plan their Uber ride along with their travel plans. The platform now allows users to book rides up to 90 days in advance.
Rise-hailing app Uber has announced new features for its users to improve their ride experience to airports. These include expanding the availability of Uber Reserve, directions to pickup, walking ETAs and more. Announcing the features via a blog post, the company said “Our goal at Uber is to help you go anywhere effortlessly, which is why we’re thrilled to announce a series of new products aimed at making your airport experience smoother than ever".
