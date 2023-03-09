Uber now allows users to book rides up to 90 days in advance: Details inside

Rise-hailing app Uber has announced new features for its users to improve their ride experience to airports. These include expanding the availability of Uber Reserve, directions to pickup, walking ETAs and more. Announcing the features via a blog post, the company said “Our goal at Uber is to help you go anywhere effortlessly, which is why we’re thrilled to announce a series of new products aimed at making your airport experience smoother than ever".

With the expansion of Uber Reserve features, users will be able to plan their Uber ride along with their travel plans. The platform now allows users to book rides up to 90 days in advance. They will see the upfront price, and receive details about your driver in advance of the trip. The feature is currently expanded for Uber Reserve across most of the US and Canada

The company has also added a step-by-step, in-app directions to guide users from the gate to the Uber pickup area. “Our new wayfinding feature offers specific directions at more than 30 airports* across the globe and we’ll expand further in the coming months," the company said in the blog post.

Another feature coming to the Uber app is the walking ETAs. Announcing the feature, the company said, “We all know what it’s like when you’re waiting to deplane, wondering when to request an Uber ride and feeling unsure how long it will take to get to the pick up location. Say goodbye to that stress and hello to our new feature that will help you more accurately plan how long it will take to get from gate to baggage claim, soon available in more than 400 airports around the world."

Lastly, Uber for Business will be rolling out Business Comfort in select cities, an exclusive ride option for those traveling for work with a unique business-class experience.