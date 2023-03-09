Uber now allows users to book rides up to 90 days in advance: Details inside

Another feature coming to the Uber app is the walking ETAs. Announcing the feature, the company said, “We all know what it’s like when you’re waiting to deplane, wondering when to request an Uber ride and feeling unsure how long it will take to get to the pick up location. Say goodbye to that stress and hello to our new feature that will help you more accurately plan how long it will take to get from gate to baggage claim, soon available in more than 400 airports around the world."