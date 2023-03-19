In a surprising event recently, ride-hailing app Uber reportedly charged over ₹1,500 for a 21km distance ride. According to a report by TimesNow, the woman passenger was travelling from Indira Gandhi International Airport to her residence at Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) earlier this week on Thursday. To her surprise, the bill for her ride changed to ₹1,525 from the initial amount shown in the app.

While the woman passenger paid the entire bill at the end of her ride, she reportedly contacted the company to raise a complaint. She was told by the Uber representative that the huge bill was generated due to an error with the GPS tracking system.

After performing internal checks, it was found that she was charged an Uttar Pradesh interstate charge, although she did not cross the border. The bill also included the municipal corporation tax, charged twice!

"This incident was a case of fare miscalculation due to GPS error. Whenever such cases or complaints are raised, the users are immediately refunded," says an Uber representative as quoted in the Times Now report.

The passenger was immediately offered a refund by Uber. The company refunded ₹900 in the Uber Cash wallet.

Meanwhile, Uber has announced new features for its users to improve their ride experience to airports. These include expanding the availability of Uber Reserve, directions to pickup, walking ETAs and more. Announcing the features via a blog post, the company said “Our goal at Uber is to help you go anywhere effortlessly, which is why we’re thrilled to announce a series of new products aimed at making your airport experience smoother than ever".

With the expansion of Uber Reserve features, users will be able to plan their Uber ride along with their travel plans. The platform now allows users to book rides up to 90 days in advance. They will see the upfront price, and receive details about your driver in advance of the trip. The feature is currently expanded for Uber Reserve across most of the US and Canada.