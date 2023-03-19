Uber reportedly charges ₹1,525 for a 21 km ride, offers refund later2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 02:46 PM IST
- The Delhi-based passenger booked an Uber from IGI Airport to CR Park for which she was charged a shockingly high fare of ₹1,525.
In a surprising event recently, ride-hailing app Uber reportedly charged over ₹1,500 for a 21km distance ride. According to a report by TimesNow, the woman passenger was travelling from Indira Gandhi International Airport to her residence at Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) earlier this week on Thursday. To her surprise, the bill for her ride changed to ₹1,525 from the initial amount shown in the app.
