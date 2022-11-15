Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / App News /  Uber Safety Toolkit features: A mini-guide on how to use it

Uber Safety Toolkit features: A mini-guide on how to use it

2 min read . 10:27 PM ISTLivemint
Uber users can use the in-app emergency button to call authorities and get help if needed.

  • Uber users can access some of Uber's safety information and share their ride details with their family and friends so that they can track the ride. The Uber app provides some safety features to its users for emergencies and their safety.

The Uber app provides some safety features to its users for emergencies and their safety. These kinds of features allow users to access the emergency button and send direct reports to the company. 

Additionally, users can also access some of Uber's safety information and share their ride details with their family and friends so that they can track the ride.

If you are unaware about these safety features, here is the guide for you:

Emergency assistance control

Uber users can use the in-app emergency button to call authorities and get help if needed. The app displays location and trip information, so users can quickly alert emergency services to their whereabouts. Here is how to use the 24x7 helpline number:

STEP1. Scroll up the ride details menu and tap on the Safety button.

STEP2. Choose any one, either Call 112 or the Safety Line option.

STEP3. Both the options will direct the call to Uber authorities.

How to share your trip details with trusted contacts:

STEP1. After the confirmation of the Uber ride, go to the details page and hit the ‘Share your trip button’.

STEP2. Choose the contact with whom one wants to send their trip status and hit the Send button.

STEP3. The ride status would be shared with selected family and friends. They will be able to follow the route and will know as soon as the rider arrives.

RideCheck feature

When users enable the RideCheck feature, it will notify both the driver and rider asking if everything is okay when the trip does not progress as planned. Riders can use the app to inform Uber authorities that everything is alright, or they can take other actions like using the emergency button or calling Uber’s Safety Line. Here is how to enable the RideCheck feature on the Uber app:

STEP1. Open the Uber app on a smartphone.

STEP2. Tap on the Account button available in the bottom right of the screen.

STEP3. Visit the Settings tab.

STEP4. Scroll down to the ‘Safety’ option and tap on it.

STEP5. Tap on the RideCheck option and turn the toggle on for RideCheck notifications.

