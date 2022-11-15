Uber Safety Toolkit features: A mini-guide on how to use it

The Uber app provides some safety features to its users for emergencies and their safety. These kinds of features allow users to access the emergency button and send direct reports to the company.
Additionally, users can also access some of Uber's safety information and share their ride details with their family and friends so that they can track the ride.
If you are unaware about these safety features, here is the guide for you:
Emergency assistance control
Uber users can use the in-app emergency button to call authorities and get help if needed. The app displays location and trip information, so users can quickly alert emergency services to their whereabouts. Here is how to use the 24x7 helpline number:
STEP1. Scroll up the ride details menu and tap on the Safety button.
STEP2. Choose any one, either Call 112 or the Safety Line option.
How to share your trip details with trusted contacts: