Valentine special: Dating on Tinder gets ‘safer’ with these new features
- Tinder is getting features like Incognito, Block Profile, Long Press Reporting, and updates to ‘Does This Bother You?’ and ‘Are You Sure?’.
Valentine’s week is here. To mark the occasion, Tinder is rolling out new safety features for its users that gives them more control on how they interact with others. The app is getting features like Incognito, Block Profile, Long Press Reporting, and updates to ‘Does This Bother You?’ and ‘Are You Sure?’.
