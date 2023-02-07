Valentine special: Dating on Tinder gets ‘safer’ with these new features

Valentine’s week is here. To mark the occasion, Tinder is rolling out new safety features for its users that gives them more control on how they interact with others. The app is getting features like Incognito, Block Profile, Long Press Reporting, and updates to ‘Does This Bother You?’ and ‘Are You Sure?’.

With the Incognito mode, users will still be able to Like and Nope in the dating app, but only those whom they’ve Liked will see them in their recommendations. This will give users complete control over who sees them while scrolling through profiles on Tinder.

Tinder is also getting the ability to block profiles allowing users to choose who they want to see on Tinder. With the new feature, when profiles are suggested, before matching, members can block them so they don’t show up again. Readers must note that the new feature comes in addition to Block Contacts and blocking following making a report.

View Full Image Incognito Mode and Block Profile feature on Tinder

Another safety feature coming to Tinder is the long press reporting. Users can now tap and hold offensive messages, launching the reporting flow directly in the chat experience.

With the latest update, Tinder is also getting updates to ‘Does This Bother You?’(DTBY?) and ‘Are You Sure?’ (AYS?). The dating app is adding more language support to these features which classifies as harmful or inappropriate, such as terms related to hate speech, sexual exploitation or harassment and are against its Terms of Service.

For those unaware, Are You Sure? feature steps in before a message is sent in the instance that Tinder detects harmful language, reducing the sending of these messages by more than 10 percent. Similarly, the ‘Does This Bother You?’ encourages members to report inappropriate conversations, helping it take action against members who choose to break the rules.

Tinder, says that it has partnered with NO MORE - a foundation dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault, to release a series of Healthy Dating Guides. These guides provide actionable steps and considerations for every stage of the dating journey, from how best to put your true self forward, spotting ‘red flags’ to respecting boundaries.