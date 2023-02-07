Valentine Week is around the corner. In case you are looking for a partner, here are some of the best dating apps in India that can work for you to find a suitable partner:

Bumble

Bumble needs no introduction in the world of dating apps. It gives an upper hand to women for initiating conversations after they match with someone. This app is free, however, it offers only minimal features. The Bumble Premium subscription offers unlimited swipes, beeline where users can check who already liked them, advanced filters, incognito mode along with travel mode.

Tinder

The online world of dating is incomplete without Tinder. It is widely popular outside India. The app offers a user-friendly interface and comes with minimal ads. This app is free, however, it offers only minimal features. The Tinder Premium subscription offers unlimited swipes, advanced filters, travel mode, hide ads, control your profile, rewind your likes, priority messaging and more.

Hinge

Hinge comes with an easy user interface and offers a bio-like feature. Users can also post comments on pictures and conversation breakers. The Hinge premium offers see everywhere who likes you, advance preference filters, unlimited likes and see twice as many standouts.

Happn

The idea of this dating app is to make you believe in destiny with those who cross the same path like you. It gets you a match with a user who shares your crossing cluster and comes with a timeline that allows you to find people on a map in similar areas. The Happn premium additionally offers a peek at who likes you, five calls per month, alerts on your favorite happns, like all people, filters to find what you are looking for, privacy control, schedule invincibility and more.

Aisle

Aisle has an easy to understand user interface. Users can drop comments on each other’s bio, story or images. This will help them to make an interaction and match better. Moreover, users can also like a profile from another country. Some of its premium features are sending five invites daily, sending unlimited likes, see who can like you and setting more advanced preference filters to find a suitable match.