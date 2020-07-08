NEW DELHI : Online video conferencing app Videomeet saw 50,000 downloads in a fortnight and now the company plans to set up servers in every state and even expand business overseas from next year

"We have seen 50,000 downloads in the last 15 days through word of mouth only. This morning onward download rates have increased. We want to set up servers near our customers. We will set up servers in every state," Data Ingenious founder and CEO Ajay Data said.

Data Ingenious, formerly Data Infosys, developed the Videomeet app after the government started a contest for development of Indian apps for web conferencing to support work from home during the lockdown. According to the company, at the current capacity, Videomeet can host 2,000 participants in a session.

Hoping that the government will use its app to prevent data leakage and in being 'Vocal for Local', he said the company will focus on the experience of users in India and expanding its capacities.

Videomeet saw a load of 500 people in a simultaneous session yesterday. "People are using the app at different times of the day so they vacate the bandwidth for others. From August, we will start expanding the bandwidth to support more people in a session," Data said.

In a videomeet session, users can stream music from online apps or share slides and other documents. "We will add more features as we grow. We will also come up with service for business organisations. Already some schools have started using our app for online classes," he said.

