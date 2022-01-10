Virat Kohli last year was the highest-paid Indian celebrity on Instagram for commanding the biggest fee for one of his posts. Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, grabbed the second spot on the Indian celebrities list. Though both made it to the top 50 list among the world's highest-paid Instagram celebrities, they could not fit into the top 10 list.

As per the new list, Kohli lapped up the 19th spot for earning $680,000 for a post, while Chopra earned $403,000 for a single upload clinching the 27th spot. Apart from that, no Indian celebrities could be spotted on the top 50 list.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the top slot with an earning of $1,604,000 for one post. He was followed by actor Dwayne Johnson, who earned $1,523,000 for the same. Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez clinched the 4th, 5th and 6th spots respectively.

Apart from Ronaldo, Lionel Messi is the only other footballer who was seen in the top 10 list. He was seen at the 7th spot for an earning of $1169000 for one post.

Kim Kardashian was seen on the 6th spot, Beyonce was featured at 8. Justin Beiber and Kendall Jenner were spotted inthe 9th and the 10th positions.

