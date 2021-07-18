Vulnerabilities found in Telegram’s cloud chats, platform says issues fixed

According to the researchers, Telegram’s cloud chats have a flaw where an “adversary on the network" can “reorder" messages. For instance, if a user sends messages saying ‘I say yes to’, ‘all the pizza’; and ‘I say no to’, ‘all of the crimes’, the attacker can reorder them to say I say yes to crime and I say no to all the pizza. While the researchers said they didn’t know of examples where this vulnerability was exploited, they noted that it can be used by an attacker to manipulate Telegram bots. Cloud chats on the platform are also used to control several automated bots, and such reordering can allow attackers to manipulate how these bots work.

