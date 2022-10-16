Want to hide likes and views on Instagram? Here’s how to do it

Instagram, a Meta owned messaging app, is popular and lets users share images, videos and reels while following pages they are interested in. Earlier this year, Instagram rolled out a new feature which allows users to hide views and likes. Here is a guide to know how to hide likes and views on your and other people’s posts.
Hiding likes and view counts on posts by other people is quite simple and easy. To do so, simple head to your Instagram profile, tap on the three-line menu on the top right of the page and choose the ‘Settings’ option. From there head over to the ‘Privacy’ section and tap on Posts. You would see an option to Hide like and view counts. Turn it on and you would no longer see the number of likes or views on posts by other people.
Instagram users also have the option to choose whether others see the number of likes and views on their posts. If you want to hide the likes and views on a post you are about to share, just tap on the Advanced Settings at the bottom before sharing the post and tap on the ‘Hide like and view counts on this post’.
Instagram also has the option to let users hide the number of likes and views for a lost which is already shared. If you want to do so, open the post you want to hide likes and views count for, tap on the three dot menu on the top right of the post and select the ‘Hide like count’.
