Want to hide likes and views on Instagram? Here’s how to do it

Hiding likes and view counts on posts by other people is quite simple and easy. To do so, simple head to your Instagram profile, tap on the three-line menu on the top right of the page and choose the ‘Settings’ option. From there head over to the ‘Privacy’ section and tap on Posts. You would see an option to Hide like and view counts. Turn it on and you would no longer see the number of likes or views on posts by other people.