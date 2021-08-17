People switching platforms from iOS to Android tend to face an irksome issue - they cannot transfer their WhatsApp chat history from their iPhones to new Android devices. This could mean losing important messages or cherished images and videos received on the messaging platform. WhatsApp is now working on allowing migrating chats from iOS to Android.

The chat migration is now available for beta testers only, which means there is some time before bit is rolled for the wider user group. According to an earlier tweet from WhatsApp head Will Cathcart, the feature could be rolled out only for Samsung devices only.

To check if you have received the feature or not, go the WhatsApp application on the iPhone and open settings. If you see the ‘Move to Android’ option, then the feature is available for you.

The chat migration feature from iOS to Android appeared for the first time in July this year. Back then, instructional videos showed that a cable connection between the two devices was needed to transfer chat history.

WhatsApp has recently launched the ‘Paymennts Background’ feature that allows users to add themed backgrounds to digital transactions done on the messaging platform.

WhatsApp said the core idea behind the Payments Background feature is to create a more personalised experience for the sender and the receiver by adding an element of expression to monetary transactions.

Built for WhatsApp users in India, the Payments Background feature allows to add backgrounds to complement money sent on birthdays, holidays, or for gifts and travel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics