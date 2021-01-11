Want to switch from WhatsApp without losing your group chats? Here's how

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has been under the radar for the last few days since it updated its privacy policy. The updated policy has received criticism from a multitude of users globally and many are trying to shift to other social messaging platforms. Rival platforms like Signal and Telegram are reportedly seeing a surge in downloads in the wake of the development.

Tesla chief Elon Musk had also joined in the conversation, asking people to leave WhatsApp.

However, being an integral part of social media and messaging, WhatsApp users may not want to lose precious chats and conversations after shifting to another platform. Moreover, the pain to form the same group, which can have over 50 members, on other platforms is a task. Not all social apps can help in shifting group chats from WhatsApp to their platform, but Signal can.

A simple way to add all the group members to Signal, earlier added on WhatsApp, need a few, easy steps. Here's how:

How to shift WhatsApp groups on Signal:

Step 1: Create a group on Signal

Firstly, you need to create a group on Signal in order to move your existing WhatsApp group here. You will have to add at least one member manually to create the group. After that, personalise the group, change the name, add a photo etc, if you like.

Step 2: Get the group invite link

Once the group has been created, go to the group settings tab and choose ‘Group Link’. Turn on the Group Link toggle and get the shareable invite link.

Step 3: Share the invite link

Once you have received a group invite link, You can copy this link and share it with others you want in the group. This will let the group members join the group by simply clicking on the invite.

This eliminates the need for the admin to find and add users one-by-one manually.

It is important to note that your older WhatsApp chat contents are not going to get transferred to Signal but that not much of a botheration when it comes to privacy of the data.

Earlier, WhatsApp updated its terms of service and privacy policy regarding how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant's products.

Users have received in-app prompts informing them of the update in terms of use that take effect on February 8, 2021.

The message to users noted that the key updates include more information about WhatsApp's service and how it processes user data; how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats; and how WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the company products.

The message added that users will need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp.

The last time WhatsApp updated its privacy policy globally was in 2016.

WhatsApp counts India among its biggest markets with over 400 million users. More than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day globally and more than 40 million people view a business' catalog each month -- including more than 3 million in India.

