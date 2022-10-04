Watching 4K videos on YouTube may demand a premium soon: What it means for users

YouTube Premium subscription costs ₹129 per month.
Google-owned YouTube may soon limit 4k videos to its premium users only. Multiple YouTubers are reporting the change via Reddit and Twitter posts. They report that in order to watch videos in 4K, YouTube is telling the user must be a paying YouTube Premium subscriber. However, not all users are seeing the 4K quality option blocked behind YouTube's paywall. Also, it is unclear at this stage whether YouTube will actually bring this or is only testing it for now.
The change, at present, is being reported by YouTube users on iOS. But, it is likely to come for users accessing YouTube on other platforms.
In India, YouTube Premium subscription costs ₹129 per month. It offers ad-free videos, background playback, and the feature to download videos for offline viewing.
The new changes come days after YouTube tested 12 unskippable ads for non-Premium users. Following complaints and disappointments from users on Reddit and Twitter, the company had to end the experiment. A YouTube spokesperson confirmed the same to 9to5Google. The spokesperson said that YouTube’s experiments with bumper ads have now ‘concluded’. “At YouTube, we’re focused on helping brands connect with audiences around the world, and we’re always testing new ways to surface ads that enhance the viewer experience. We ran a small experiment globally that served multiple ads in an ad pod when viewers watched longer videos on connected TVs. The goal is to build a better experience for viewers by reducing ad breaks. We have concluded this small experiment," the spokesperson said.
Earlier this year, YouTube said it will share advertising revenues with content creators on Shorts. For the unversed, YouTube Shorts is its short- form video sharing feature. YouTube said that It will run ads between the stream of bit-sized videos, use it to create a revenue pool, and pay creators from that pool.
