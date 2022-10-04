Watching 4K videos on YouTube may demand a premium soon: What it means for users

The new changes come days after YouTube tested 12 unskippable ads for non-Premium users. Following complaints and disappointments from users on Reddit and Twitter, the company had to end the experiment. A YouTube spokesperson confirmed the same to 9to5Google. The spokesperson said that YouTube’s experiments with bumper ads have now ‘concluded’. “At YouTube, we’re focused on helping brands connect with audiences around the world, and we’re always testing new ways to surface ads that enhance the viewer experience. We ran a small experiment globally that served multiple ads in an ad pod when viewers watched longer videos on connected TVs. The goal is to build a better experience for viewers by reducing ad breaks. We have concluded this small experiment," the spokesperson said.