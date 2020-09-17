WeChat users won’t be targeted by Trump’s order, US says

WeChat users who download the Chinese app for personal or business communications won’t be targeted by President Donald Trump’s executive order that will prohibit using the app for some transactions, the U.S. said.

The U.S. Commerce Department plans to clarify by Sept. 20 which transactions will be prohibited. But it doesn’t intend to define “the relevant transactions in such a way that would impose criminal or civil liability on such users," according to a government filing Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco.

The U.S. WeChat Users Alliance is seeking a preliminary injunction against Trump’s executive order. A hearing on the request is scheduled for Thursday.

On Tuesday, a judge denied a request from a TikTok Inc. employee to temporarily halt Trump’s order, which bars people in the U.S. from doing business with the social media app and its parent company. The judge ruled the request was premature and the U.S. had said the order won’t interfere with employees’ pay and work at TikTok.

According to the WeChat users group, Trump’s Aug. 6 order would sunder the primary and often exclusive channel many U.S. residents use to communicate with family and friends in both China and the U.S. WeChat is also used to run businesses and non-profit organizations, practice religion and as a source news. WeChat is so integral to Chinese and Chinese Americans’ lives that a ban would be like “losing a limb" for some users, the group claims.

Trump has said both TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance Ltd., and WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings Ltd., are a national security threat because the Chinese Communist Party can use the apps to spread misinformation, censor news critical of China, and steal users’ private and proprietary information.

