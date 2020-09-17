WeChat users won’t be targeted by Trump’s order, US says

According to the WeChat users group, Trump’s Aug. 6 order would sunder the primary and often exclusive channel many U.S. residents use to communicate with family and friends in both China and the U.S. WeChat is also used to run businesses and non-profit organizations, practice religion and as a source news. WeChat is so integral to Chinese and Chinese Americans’ lives that a ban would be like “losing a limb" for some users, the group claims.