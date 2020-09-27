WhastApp hidden features: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp introduces numerous updates to its application and with each version the instant messaging application gets optimizations as well as new features. However, most users are unaware of these features. Here’s a list of functions that are featured within WhatsApp:

Animated stickers: Stickers on WhatsApp were rolled out to compete with the other popular platforms. While many users send media in the form of pictures , videos and GIFs, animated sticker packs still seem to be underused. The stickers can be found by clicking on the emoji shortcut and then clicking on the third icon at the bottom of the screen.

QR codes: WhatsApp recently made it easier to add a new contact. Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts.

Your QR code won’t expire unless you reset it or delete your WhatsApp account. Only share your WhatsApp QR code with trusted individuals. It's possible for someone to forward your WhatsApp QR code to other people, who could then add you as a contact by scanning your code.

Format your messages: This new feature has been available to users since quite some time. The feature lets users bold, italicize, strikethrough and monospace text from within the app

To italicize your message, place an underscore on both sides of the text: _text_

To bold your message, place an asterisk on both sides of the text: *text*

To strikethrough your message, place a tilde on both sides of the text: ~text~

To monospace your message, place three backticks on both sides of the text: ```text```

Group Permissions: With group privacy features, you can opt into an invite system that gives you more control over the group messages you receive.

Group video calls: While most users are aware of the feature, they often end up using other platforms ro make group calls with a greater number of participants. The WhatsApp application can video call upto 8 people at once.

Two-Step Verification: An optional feature that adds an extra layer of security to your account in addition to your phone number. It’s accompanied by a six-digit PIN that you create to keep your account safe.

Dark mode: The Dark Mode theme provides better adaptation for use of the app in dim lit areas. The feature is also available on the WhatsApp Web version as well.

