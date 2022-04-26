Zomato's hilarious take after Musk's Twitter deal leaves netizens in splits. See post1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
- A Zomato post went on to talk about the qualms of a millennial ordering food, while of course comparing it to Musk's acquiring of Twitter
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
What has taken news media and the media by storm is Tesla chief Elon Musk buying out micro-blogging platform Twitter for $44 billion. Musk acquired 100% stake in Twitter (around $54.20 per share).
What has taken news media and the media by storm is Tesla chief Elon Musk buying out micro-blogging platform Twitter for $44 billion. Musk acquired 100% stake in Twitter (around $54.20 per share).
Taking the opportunity, food delivery aggregator services like Swiggy and Zomato, famous for their quirky and witty advertisements, jumped the social media bandwagon and shared their takes regarding the same.
Taking the opportunity, food delivery aggregator services like Swiggy and Zomato, famous for their quirky and witty advertisements, jumped the social media bandwagon and shared their takes regarding the same.
A Zomato post went on to talk about the qualms of a millennial ordering food, while of course comparing it to Musk's acquiring of Twitter. “Elon musk takes lesser time in buying companies than I do in deciding what pizza to order" read their post.
Meanwhile, Swiggy took a rather ‘desi’ approach to Musk's Twitter takeover. “After a successful takeover, mithai toh banti hai boss!" read Swiggy's post.
That is by far the most Indian thing ever. Swiggy posted a meme that shows the cart of what Musk bought after the Twitter deal- some motichoor laddo and kaju katli, of course.
The Tesla and SpaceX boss noted, “I also want to make Twitter than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential—I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."
Earlier a 2017 Twitter exchange between Musk and a social media user has gone viral. Sharing a screenshot of the conversation with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Dave Smith wrote: “This exchange continues to haunt me".